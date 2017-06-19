Free Wi-Fi is coming to every high-speed train by Universiade

While installation work and testing still needs to be done before Wi-Fi will be available on the remaining 20 percent, Taiwan High-Speed Rail Corp. said the service would be up and running on all 34 of its trains before the 2017 Taipei Universiade kicks off on Aug. 19. The company is also working to address weak signal strength in some compartments where the service is already being offered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.