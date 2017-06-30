Four Lebanese soldiers wounded in cla...

Four Lebanese soldiers wounded in clash in northeast: source

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Reuters

Four Lebanese soldiers were wounded on Friday when militants threw bombs at them as the army conducted raids at two refugee camps in the Arsal area at the border with Syria in northeast Lebanon, a security source said. MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq After eight months of grinding urban warfare, Iraqi government troops on Thursday captured the ruined mosque at the heart of Islamic State's de facto capital Mosul, and the prime minister declared the group's self-styled caliphate at an end.

