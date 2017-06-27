Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou str...

Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou stresses importance of 1992 Consensus

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Taiwan's former leader Ma Ying-jeou on Monday said the 1992 Consensus was the common political foundation for cross-Strait ties. Ma, at a cross-Strait economic forum in Taipei, said cross-Strait ties achieved tremendous progress since the consensus was reached.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC