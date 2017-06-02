Flights disrupted, roads blocked as plum rain hammers Taiwan
Plum rain brought flooding to parts of Northern Taiwan early Friday, halting trains, disrupting flights and prompting transport authorities to shut down roads. The abrupt downpour began in the early hours of Friday and dumped hundreds of millimeters of rain in New Taipei, Taipei, Keelung and Taoyuan before easing in the afternoon.
