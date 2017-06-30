Fitch Affirms Fenghui Leasing at 'B';...

Fitch Affirms Fenghui Leasing at 'B'; Outlook Stable

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI, June 29 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fenghui Leasing Co., Ltd's Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,676 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC