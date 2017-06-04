Extremely heavy downpour expected aro...

Extremely heavy downpour expected around Taiwan

20 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

With a weather front hovering over Taiwan and southwesterly airstream in the air, most counties and cities in Taiwan will continue to get extremely heavy rain on Sunday, the Central Weather Bureau forecast. Earlier the weather bureau released heavy or torrential rain advisories to 19 out of 22 cities and counties of the country.

