Exclusive: Taipei to hold first big show of LGBTQ-themed Asian art
A Taipei showcase for LGBTQ-themed Asian art that's timely after Taiwan court's historic approval of same-sex marriage Hong Kong organiser of pioneering show paying tribute to the gender diversity of Asia's contemporary art scene hopes to bring it to his home city Taipei's Museum of Contemporary Art is pressing ahead with the first major survey of LGBTQ-themed art in Asia this September, a timely acknowledgment of the diversity of Chinese-speaking artists following a Taiwanese court's historic ruling approving same-sex marriage .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
