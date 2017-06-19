Exclusive: Taipei to hold first big s...

Exclusive: Taipei to hold first big show of LGBTQ-themed Asian art

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A Taipei showcase for LGBTQ-themed Asian art that's timely after Taiwan court's historic approval of same-sex marriage Hong Kong organiser of pioneering show paying tribute to the gender diversity of Asia's contemporary art scene hopes to bring it to his home city Taipei's Museum of Contemporary Art is pressing ahead with the first major survey of LGBTQ-themed art in Asia this September, a timely acknowledgment of the diversity of Chinese-speaking artists following a Taiwanese court's historic ruling approving same-sex marriage .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC