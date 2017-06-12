Exclusive: Foxconn says Apple, Dell p...

Exclusive: Foxconn says Apple, Dell part of its bid for Toshiba chip business

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen at its headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017. Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn reacts during an interview with Reuters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC