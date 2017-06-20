Entertainer Chu Ke-liang's life as a showman celebrated at funeral

Friends and family bid farewell Tuesday to entertainer Hsieh Hsin-Ta , better known as Chu Ke-liang , who brought laughter to many with his coarse humor and slapstick comedy during his lifetime. Around 2,000 fans, friends and entertainers, including Chang Fei and actress Amber Kuo , were on hand to pay tribute to the entertainer at his funeral held in Banqiao in New Taipei on Tuesday morning that cost an estimated NT$5 million.

