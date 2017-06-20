Entertainer Chu Ke-liang's life as a ...

Entertainer Chu Ke-liang's life as a showman celebrated at funeral

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Friends and family bid farewell Tuesday to entertainer Hsieh Hsin-Ta , better known as Chu Ke-liang , who brought laughter to many with his coarse humor and slapstick comedy during his lifetime. Around 2,000 fans, friends and entertainers, including Chang Fei and actress Amber Kuo , were on hand to pay tribute to the entertainer at his funeral held in Banqiao in New Taipei on Tuesday morning that cost an estimated NT$5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC