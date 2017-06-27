Ecuador takes 'ROC' from the name of ...

Ecuador takes 'ROC' from the name of Taiwan's trade mission

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Ecuador has unilaterally demanded that Taiwan's de facto embassy remove "Republic of China" from its name, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. According to a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Ecuadorian government is requiring that Taiwan change its representative office's name from "Oficina Comercial de la Republican de China " to "Oficina Comercial de Taipei."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC