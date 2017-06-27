Ecuador takes 'ROC' from the name of Taiwan's trade mission
Ecuador has unilaterally demanded that Taiwan's de facto embassy remove "Republic of China" from its name, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. According to a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Ecuadorian government is requiring that Taiwan change its representative office's name from "Oficina Comercial de la Republican de China " to "Oficina Comercial de Taipei."
