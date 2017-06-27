Driver held after man died, woman wounded in accident
A 62-year-old driver was arrested in connection with a traffic accident that a man died and a woman wounded in Sha Tin this morning. At about 8:00 this morning, the 62-year-old husband and 57-year-old wife reported to be crossing the road to chase a bus was hit by a private car at Tai Chung Kiu Road.
