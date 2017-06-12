DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE: Another insight on PSFK for Members
At the recently held Computex Global Trade Show in Taipei, a pair of gloves caught everyone's attention. Unlike what you would expect, they're not for keeping your hands warm during winter, but rather for helping people with hearing impairment communicate effectively.
