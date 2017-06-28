Department store workers want the day off during natural disasters
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A union for department store clerks and sales workers protested outside the Ministry of Labor Wednesday, demanding that the government enact a "Natural Disaster Work Holiday." They stressed that an amendment of the law was needed to keep employees from being forced to work during natural disasters.
