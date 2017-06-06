CTBC recognized for outstanding anti-...

CTBC recognized for outstanding anti-drug campaign

2 hrs ago

The CTBC Anti-Drug Educational Foundation received an annual national award on Saturday for its outstanding performance in Taiwan's war on drugs. Created in August 2015, the anti-drug education group was the youngest of this year's award recipients and the only one established with funding from a corporation, CTBC Group.

Chicago, IL

