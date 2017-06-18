Cross-Straits tech fair opens

The four-day event in Fuzhou, capital of Fujian Province, attracted more than 2,000 companies and research institutions, including 615 from Taiwan. Central state-owned enterprises such as China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation and CRRC and nearly 100 tech firms from the mainland such as Huawei and ZTE participated in the fair.

Chicago, IL

