China rejects Taiwan's offer to support democracy, says president has caused chaos

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends the annual Han Kuang military drill in Penghu, Taiwan May 25, 2017. Source: Reuters/Tyrone Siu CHINA hit back at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's offer to help China transition to democracy on Monday, saying the "values and ideas" pushed forward by her party had caused chaos on the self-ruled island.

