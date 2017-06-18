China Focus: Mainland committed to cross-strait exchanges: top political advisor
Top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng Sunday said the Chinese mainland remained committed to promoting people-to-people exchanges, and economic and social development across the Taiwan Strait despite new risks and challenges. Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks when addressing the 9th Straits Forum held in Xiamen, Fujian Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC