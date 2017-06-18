China Focus: Mainland committed to cr...

China Focus: Mainland committed to cross-strait exchanges: top political advisor

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng Sunday said the Chinese mainland remained committed to promoting people-to-people exchanges, and economic and social development across the Taiwan Strait despite new risks and challenges. Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks when addressing the 9th Straits Forum held in Xiamen, Fujian Province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC