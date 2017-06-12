Carrie Lam shows she's committed to -...

Carrie Lam shows she's committed to - two systems'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Between Leung Chun-ying and Carrie Lam, it's clear who is more keen to protect 'two systems' for Hong Kong Alice Wu says 'one country, two systems' was once meant to help draw Taiwan into the one-China fold, but with Beijing now taking a more aggressive stance towards both, Carrie Lam's attempt to calm independence fears are a welcome change Not too long ago, "one country, two systems" was the hope for the reunification of China. Hong Kong was to be the leading example.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 3
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC