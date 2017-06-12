Carrie Lam shows she's committed to - two systems'

Between Leung Chun-ying and Carrie Lam, it's clear who is more keen to protect 'two systems' for Hong Kong Alice Wu says 'one country, two systems' was once meant to help draw Taiwan into the one-China fold, but with Beijing now taking a more aggressive stance towards both, Carrie Lam's attempt to calm independence fears are a welcome change Not too long ago, "one country, two systems" was the hope for the reunification of China. Hong Kong was to be the leading example.

