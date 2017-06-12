Carrie Lam shows she's committed to - two systems'
Between Leung Chun-ying and Carrie Lam, it's clear who is more keen to protect 'two systems' for Hong Kong Alice Wu says 'one country, two systems' was once meant to help draw Taiwan into the one-China fold, but with Beijing now taking a more aggressive stance towards both, Carrie Lam's attempt to calm independence fears are a welcome change Not too long ago, "one country, two systems" was the hope for the reunification of China. Hong Kong was to be the leading example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|3
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC