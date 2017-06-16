Building schools with 'coffee bricks'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- What can you do with a package of coffee? A Taiwan-based social enterprise that was expanded from a student team in 2015, will soon open a coffee shop in Taipei as part of its latest project -- building schools with "coffee bricks." The new cafe is scheduled to open by the end of July, and each package to be sold there will be turned into funds for building schools, in an effort to improve early education for children living in urban slums around the world, according to Chen An-nung (eTM3a IMPCT Corp. is a social enterprise established by a team of four graduates of the International Master of Business Administration program at National Chengchi University in Taipei.

