Britney Spears kisses Sam Asghari on stage in Taiwan

Taipei takeover! Britney Spears performs sexy show in Taiwan and brings boyfriend Sam Asghari on stage for a mid-concert kiss Britney Spears treated fans in Taipei to an electrifying performance on Tuesday night which included a cameo by her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The 35-year-old pop sensation made her way through her biggest hits for her Britney: Live In Concert tour that will make it's way through Asia and Israel over the next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.