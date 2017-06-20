BRICS foreign ministers call for glob...

BRICS foreign ministers call for global fight against terrorism, climate change

Manila Bulletin

Foreign ministers of the BRICS-member countries vowed on Monday to work together to address the global challenges, particularly terrorism and climate change. "We will continue to work together to address global challenges like terrorism and climate change," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a press conference after a two-day BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting here.

Chicago, IL

