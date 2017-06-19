Biophysical Journal selects poster award winners at Single-Cell Biophysics Thematic Meeting
The Biophysical Society is pleased to announce winners of the Biophysical Journal Outstanding Poster Awards given at the "Single-Cell Biophysics: Measurement, Modulation, and Modeling," meeting held June 17-20 in Taipei, Taiwan. The purpose of the Society's thematic meetings is to bring together researchers from diverse disciplines to discuss important biophysical topics that do not normally attend the same events.
