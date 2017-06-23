Big Bang leader to rock Manila in solo concert
The Big Bang leader kicked off his second solo world tour titled "2017 World Tour: Act III, M.O.T.T.E" on June 10 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea's second largest stadium. YG Entertainment announced that Manila has been added to the tour along with Jakarta, Indonesia; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Taipei, Taiwan; and Hong Kong.
