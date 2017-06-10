"Beyond Beauty" director reportedly killed after aircraft crashes in Hualien
Chi Po-lin , the photographer who directed the 2013 award-winning documentary "Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above" , was on the passenger manifest of an aircraft that crashed in Hualien County, firefighters said Saturday. Three people onboard the aircraft No.
