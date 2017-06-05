Beyond Beauty director killed in Hualien helicopter crash: Reports
SINGAPORE: Acclaimed photographer Chi Po-lin, who directed the award-winning documentary Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above, was one of three people who died on Saturday when the helicopter they were on crashed in Taiwan's Hualien county. Three people were on board the helicopter when it crashed shortly before noon in a mountainous area, local media reported, citing Hualien police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|May 24
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC