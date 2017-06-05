Auckland Dancer Zahra Killeen-Chance ...

Auckland Dancer Zahra Killeen-Chance to Perform in Taipei

Auckland dancer, performance artist and choreographer Zahra Killeen-Chance is about to perform new work in Taipei alongside leading intermedia artists from Taiwan and Japan. The event is being organised by New Zealand-Taiwan art magazine White Fungus and is supported by the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office Taipei.

Chicago, IL

