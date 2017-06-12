Aspirin may cut breast cancer risk fo...

Aspirin may cut breast cancer risk for women with diabetes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Researchers have long known that diabetes can increase a woman's risk of breast cancer. A new study, however, suggests that this risk could be significantly reduced with long-term use of low-dose aspirin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC