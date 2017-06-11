Apple Announces Imminent Opening of T...

Apple Announces Imminent Opening of Taiwan's First Apple Retail Store

Apple has posted a message on its regional Taiwan website to announce the imminent opening of its first official retail store in the country. The store is located in the Xinyi District, on the ground floor and basement level of Taipei 101, the fourth tallest skyscraper in the world.

