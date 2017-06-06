ANALYSIS: Will climate change derail ...

ANALYSIS: Will climate change derail Taiwan's infrastructure plans?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Sudden downpours that destroyed roads and flooded city streets have put the government's infrastructure spending plan back on the front line of political debate. The Cabinet's Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program proposes more than NT$880 billion in spending on projects ranging from light rail networks to green infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC