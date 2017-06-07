Ally's health minister vows to continue support for Taiwan's WHA bid

Palau Health Minister Emais Roberts said Tuesday during a visit to a hospital in Taipei that he expressed support for Taiwan's attendance at the World Health Assembly in May and will continue to support Taiwan's bid to attend the event. Roberts said that this year was the first time he had attended the WHA since he assumed the post as health minister in February and that he was determined to voice support for Taiwan after learning that the country did not receive an invitation to the WHA.

