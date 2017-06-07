Ally's health minister vows to contin...

Ally's health minister vows to continue support for Taiwan's WHA bid

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Palau Health Minister Emais Roberts said Tuesday during a visit to a hospital in Taipei that he expressed support for Taiwan's attendance at the World Health Assembly in May and will continue to support Taiwan's bid to attend the event. Roberts said that this year was the first time he had attended the WHA since he assumed the post as health minister in February and that he was determined to voice support for Taiwan after learning that the country did not receive an invitation to the WHA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC