Agricultural losses from torrential rain surpass NT$100 million

20 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Agricultural losses in Taiwan from recent days of torrential rain have exceeded NT$100 million , the Council of Agriculture said Tuesday. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, agricultural losses and damage to farm facilities caused by the torrential rain last weekend had reached NT$138.14 million, according to the COA.

Chicago, IL

