5.0 quake hits Northern Taiwan

1 hr ago

The quake hit at 3:25 p.m. It's epicenter was 16.3 km east of the Yilan County Government building, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Although striking quite deep, at 61.5 km, it was still felt throughout Northern Taiwan.

Chicago, IL

