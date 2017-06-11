400 Citi Volunteers Participate in Charity Car Wash for 2017 Citi Global Community Day

Celebrating its 12th annual Citi Global Community Day , Citibank Taiwan partnered with the Yu-Cheng Social Welfare Foundation to hold a charity car wash on June 10 in Dazhi, Taipei. More than 400 Citi volunteers participated in the charitable event, raising funds for the Taipei-based foundation in a bid to help them set up a "learning cafe" for young people with mental and intellectual disabilities to acquire skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.