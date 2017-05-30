1 dead, 2 missing as Taiwan battles floods

Cars sank window-deep in the floods across Taiwan's north and traffic came to a standstill as people abandoned their vehicles AFP/SAM YEH TAIPEI: Roads turned into rivers in northern Taiwan Friday as rain lashed the island, killing one woman and leaving two others missing. State power company Taipower said a transmission pylon on a hill in New Taipei city toppled during torrential downpours, causing a reactor at a nuclear plant there to cut out.

