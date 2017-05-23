Xi urges Taiwan business lobby to bac...

Xi urges Taiwan business lobby to back 'one China' principle

2 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

President Xi Jinping urged a Taiwanese business lobby to support the "one China" principle and contribute to unity between Beijing and Taipei, state media said on Monday. Beijing has regarded Taiwan as a renegade province to be recovered by force, if necessary, since defeated Nationalists fled there in 1949, following the loss of a civil war to the Communists.

Chicago, IL

