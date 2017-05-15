World's most pampered bird filmed get...

World's most pampered bird filmed getting a massage from a plastic spoon

12 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

There are all types of massages available on the high street but for one rescued Japanese-white-eye bird a spoon is all that is needed to send her into rapture. Julia Lee, from New Taipei City, Taiwan, has pampered Birdbee for four years after finding her on the ground as a baby.

