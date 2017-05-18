With Reuters on the job, who needs Xinhua?

Just a lovely day in the hills around Taichung Jenna ripped Reuters this week for publishing another hallucinogenic article on Taiwan. Jenna nailed two common problems... Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is signaling she needs more give and take from China to rein in hardliners on an island China considers its own, officials say, but Beijing is unlikely to budge months before its five-yearly Communist Party Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The View from Taiwan.