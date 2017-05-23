White House proposes $46.54 bln in cu...

White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years

May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years. President Donald Trump's biggest cut would come in the form of a $38 billion bite out of farm supports, including new limits on federal subsidies for crop insurance premiums and caps for commodity payments.

