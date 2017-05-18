WannaCry ransomware reported on 185 computers in Taiwan: NSB

A total of 185 computers have been reported to be infected by the WannaCry ransomware, including one in a government unit, Chou Mei-wu , deputy head of the National Security Bureau , said Wednesday, citing statistics of reported cases. The malware has infected 116 computers at Taiwan Power Company offices and 68 others in 13 schools, Chou said at a legislative question-and-answer session.

