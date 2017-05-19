Vice president meets with Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri
Vice President Chen Chien-jen on Thursday expressed hope for closer ties and cooperation between Taiwan and the Vatican, during a meeting with Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Chen said he hopes Taiwan will deepen cooperation and partnership with the Holy See to jointly advance freedom, democracy, human rights and universal love around the world.
