Vandalized statue of Japanese engineer in Taiwan repaired

A ceremony was held in Tainan Sunday to mark the completion of repair of the vandalized statue of a Japanese engineer who made great contributions to the agricultural development in southern Taiwan during Japan's colonial rule. Last month the head of the statue of Yoichi Hatta, who led the construction of the Wushantou Reservoir in the city, was found to be cut off.

Chicago, IL

