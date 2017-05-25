US Urges China to Release Jailed Taiw...

US Urges China to Release Jailed Taiwanese NGO Worker

After the Chinese government detained her husband on March 19, Ching-yu Lee, wife of Taiwanese nongovernmental organization worker Ming-che Lee, dedicated herself to a rescue mission that raises international awareness and seeks his release. Ching-yu Lee received a warm reception from senior U.S. officials and congressional members during a recent trip to Washington.

Chicago, IL

