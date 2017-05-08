UPDATE 1-Taiwan's April imports jump, signalling more gains for exports
TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan's exports in April grew for the seventh straight month, as expected, but a sharp rise in imports raises the prospect of stronger shipments ahead for the trade-reliant economy. Exports rose 9.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 13.2 percent gain in March, and was broadly in line with the 9.9 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.
