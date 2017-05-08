UPDATE 1-Taiwan's April imports jump,...

UPDATE 1-Taiwan's April imports jump, signalling more gains for exports

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan's exports in April grew for the seventh straight month, as expected, but a sharp rise in imports raises the prospect of stronger shipments ahead for the trade-reliant economy. Exports rose 9.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 13.2 percent gain in March, and was broadly in line with the 9.9 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC