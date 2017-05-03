UPDATE 1-Taiwan cbank says currency volatility 'unavoidable', won't intervene
TAIPEI, May 3 Taiwan's central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday volatility in the local currency against the U.S. dollar is "unavoidable" but that it would not intervene in response to continuing foreign fund inflows. The central bank has been under pressure as the surging currency could cloud prospects for Taiwan's export-driven economy.
