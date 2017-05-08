Uninvited Taiwan going to UN health m...

Uninvited Taiwan going to UN health meeting

Taiwan will send a delegation to a UN health meeting even though it does not have an invitation, the government said on Tuesday, as it warned China that efforts to exclude it could lead to "irreversible" damage to ties. Self-ruled Taiwan wants to attend a May 22-31 annual meeting in Geneva of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization , but it has accused Beijing of obstructing its efforts.

Chicago, IL

