Umbrellas the latest trend in China's...

Umbrellas the latest trend in China's sharing economy

23 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Commuters across China have readily hopped on the bike sharing craze, and now a new sharing economy trend will keep them from ever getting caught in the rain, mainland media reported. Major Chinese cities have rolled out shared-umbrella schemes, in which customers rent brollies by paying a refundable deposit and scanning a QR code.

