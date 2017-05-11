Township councilor gets heavy penalty...

Township councilor gets heavy penalty for raping Indonesian worker

1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

A member of a township council in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County is going to jail for seven years and 10 months for raping a caregiver from Indonesia, according to a verdict handed down by the Supreme Court. The highest court of Taiwan has rejected an appeal by Chen Chen-fu , an elected representative of Fuli Township, who was first given the sentence by the Hualien District Court in January 2016.

Chicago, IL

