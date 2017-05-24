Tom Cruise arrives in Taiwan for four...

Tom Cruise arrives in Taiwan for fourth visit

Actor Tom Cruise arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport via charter plane Tuesday morning, his fourth trip to the island amid the presence of cheering fans. Cruise, who is on the first stop of an East Asian promotional tour for "The Mummy" waved to fans and signed autographs.

