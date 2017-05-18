Three ATM heist defendants get lighte...

Three ATM heist defendants get lighter penalties after appeal

Three foreign defendants in the theft of more than NT$83.27 million from First Bank ATMs last year received lighter penalties from the Taiwan High Court Thursday than were handed down earlier this year by a lower court. Andrejs Peregudovs from Latvia, Romanian Mihail Colibaba and Moldovan Niklae Penkov were each sentenced to five years in prison and fined NT$600,000 by the Taipei District Court in January for offenses against fraud and computer security.

