Thousands expected to take part in Labor Day march

Thousands of workers are expected to take part in a march across central Taipei on Labor Day to call for pension guarantees and an end to exploitation. Demonstrators are poised to gather across the Presidential Office on Ketagalan Blvd. around noon before heading east on Xinyi Road toward corporate strongholds including the Chinese National Federation of Industries and the General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China.

Chicago, IL

